You must speak to us nicely, we are not your friends: Wits SRC takes on Maimane
Reporter
Image: Supplied
Wits University's student representative council (SRC) has slammed Build One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane after he accused it of blocking opposition political parties from registering.
Maimane labelled the body an “ANC-led SRC”, saying it was preventing parties from registering as clubs and societies at the Johannesburg institution.
“Hi, Wits University. Why are you blocking Build One SA from recruiting students on campus?” he asked.
Maimane said there was no problem with its application and the reasons given for its rejection were “malicious and designed to prevent political activity on campus”.
A letter he shared read: “In terms of your application for recognition as a CSO by the Wits SRC, this letter serves to inform you that your application was not successful and rejected by the recognition committee. According to SRC constitution, section 29, you are at liberty to register your appeal to the student forum.”
Responding to Maimane on social media, the SRC said: “There’s no such thing as an ANC-led SRC. You must speak to us nicely, we are not your friends. If a club/society is banned, they can appeal the decision.”
Maimame said the council had taken such action in the hope that its members would get jobs from the ANC.
“You think the ANC will give you jobs because you blocked rival parties. You will be sitting in the dark like the rest of South Africa when you graduate,” he said.
“Young leaders are practising corruption. This is why the nation is in trouble. You have no right to prevent a registered political party from performing its activities at the university. Wits is not ANC property.”
Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said it was the first time she had heard of any party, club or society being blocked.
“Please can the affected student party follow our internal processes and write to the office of the dean of students? Will DM [direct message] you or the affected students the relevant details,” Patel told Maimane.
