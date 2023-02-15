Sona debate: Ministers and premiers close ranks, defending Ramaphosa’s administration

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele concurred with Nkadimeng, saying everywhere the DA governed, the townships were in a dire state.
“When you say the DA does well, it’s because you are obsessed in a very blindfolded way with this metro, which has passed the test of racial exclusion. All the black townships in this metro, the services are in a dire state, go to Khayelitsha, Philliphi and Gugulethu, the police stations are in a dire state.”
Gungubele told DA leader John Steenhuisen that the Western Cape “is a test of resilience of racial exclusion. When Joburg was run by the ANC, look at the financial ratios, you will never pass the test of financial management when it was run by Parks Tau.”
“You can go to Tshwane when it was run by Sputla Ramokgopa, look at the financial ratios, look at the focus and transformative programme. There can be no comparison because you deny facts.”
Fortunately, he said, South Africans were aware that the DA was run on racial exclusion.
Police minister Bheki Cele made a clarion call to all sectors of society, including academia, business, clergy, media and the organised groupings to assist the government to fight crime.
He reminded MPs that Tuesday marked 10 years since Reeva Steenkamp was brutally killed by her athlete boyfriend, Oscar Pistorius. He named other women who were killed in the names of their partners.
Cele thanked Ramaphosa for responding to crime by strengthening the police by giving them 10,000 SAPS officers that were trained last year and another 10,000 this year, to assist with police visibility.
“But it will also give us a pool to train the special units to be able to respond to the crime at different times.
“Last year we arrested 4,990 people that committed GBV. We agree that we need to deal with the issue of illegal firearms. At least 65,952 illegal firearms have been destroyed in the previous year and we will continue to strengthen the law that people must be safe.”
The debate continues on Wednesday and Ramaphosa is expected to reply to the debate on his Sona on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Sona debate: Ministers and premiers close ranks, defending Ramaphosa’s administration
Presidency reporter
Image: GCIS.
