Mbalula: 'We are now well-educated about ensuring there is no looting as a result of a state of disaster'

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has dismissed speculation that the state of disaster due to the country's electricity crisis will result in looting of funds, saying the party is “now well-educated”.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his state of the nation address last week, declared a national state of disaster to respond to the electricity crisis with immediate effect.
He said the state of disaster will enable the government to provide practical measures it needs to take to support businesses in the food production, storage and retail supply chain, including the rollout of generators, solar panels and uninterrupted power supply.
“Where technically possible, it will enable us to exempt critical infrastructure such as hospitals and water treatment plants from load-shedding.
“And it will enable us to accelerate energy projects and limit regulatory requirements while maintaining rigorous environmental protections, procurement principles and technical standards,” he said.
Speaking to the media, Mbalula said the ANC is “now well-educated” about ensuring there is no looting of funds as happened when the government used disaster management legislation to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are now well-educated about ensuring that there is no looting as a result of a state of disaster. Equally, we must emphasise that in the declaration of state of disaster during Covid-19, looting was dealt with, fusion centres were established, and crooks were arrested,” he said.
