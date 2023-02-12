New party launched in Nelson Mandela Bay
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 12 February 2023
The newly formed African Peoples Progression (APP) plans to rebuild SA through robust policy discussions ahead of the 2024 general elections.
The party, formed in Gqeberha in November, was officially launched at the Gelvandale Cricket Club on Saturday with scores of members in attendance...
New party launched in Nelson Mandela Bay
The newly formed African Peoples Progression (APP) plans to rebuild SA through robust policy discussions ahead of the 2024 general elections.
The party, formed in Gqeberha in November, was officially launched at the Gelvandale Cricket Club on Saturday with scores of members in attendance...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News