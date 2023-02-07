Last year saw many arrests and prosecutions by police, the Hawks, South African National Parks (SANParks) and customs officials, and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Rhino poaching drops in Kruger National Park
The fight against rhino poaching is yielding results as incidents decrease and perpetrators are caught and prosecuted
Image: Seyms Brummer
The fight against rhino poaching is yielding results as incidents decreased in the Kruger National Park by 40% in 2022 compared to the previous year.
A total of 124 rhino were killed in the park last year and there were no incidents in other national parks.
“The steady decline in rhino poaching in national parks is related to the war that has been waged by our anti-poaching personnel and a comprehensive dehorning programme, forestry, fisheries and environment affairs minister Barbara Creecy said.
But poaching has shifted to KwaZulu-Natal, which saw 244 incidents last year.
Most of these, 228, were in provincial parks and 16 were in private game reserves. Private owners lost 86 rhino across the country, but the Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park in KZN has been hard hit, Creecy said.
“This year’s outcome shows collaboration between conservation authorities, the South African Police Service, revenue authorities and international agencies work. We believe if provincial authorities in KwaZulu-Natal follow our model they will be able to significantly curb rhino poaching in provincial parks before it is too late.”
Image: Casey Pratt
Last year saw many arrests and prosecutions by police, the Hawks, South African National Parks (SANParks) and customs officials, and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Arrests totalled 132, with 49 in KZN, 23 in the Skukuza area and 60 in Limpopo.
Twenty-six rhino horn traffickers and 13 other people were arrested for money laundering and bribing rangers.
These arrests were as a result of a collaboration between the department, police and NGOs and included syndicate members focusing on KZN.
The NPA established an environmental working group to co-operate with provinces on wildlife trafficking cases and to identifying repeat offenders.
“As part of continued efforts to ensure the survival of rhino, SANParks is identifying suitable safe habitats for the introduction of new rhino communities,” said Creecy.
