The EFF says it has received intelligence reports from police that senior leaders of the IFP are plotting to assassinate its secretary-general Marshall Dlamini.
The IFP had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.
According to the red berets, the intelligence reports they have received indicate the IFP's senior leaders are of the belief that Dlamini is solely responsible for the decision to initiate and support motions of no confidence against IFP mayors in several municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.
Recently, eight KwaZulu-Natal municipalities were plunged into disarray after a decision by the EFF that all members serving as deputy mayors resign, leaving the IFP in the lurch.
In a statement, the EFF “condemned with contempt” the alleged plot to assassinate Dlamini or any other leader for “selfish and narrow political purposes”.
EFF accuses IFP of targeting its SG Marshall Dlamini in 'assassination plot'
The party said given the history of the KwaZulu-Natal, which has been marred by political assassinations in the past, it was not taking the reports lightly.
“The EFF is strongly opposed to the use of violence and assassinations as a method to settle political differences,” it said.
“As the EFF, we will do everything in our power and within our capacity to protect our secretary-general against provocateurs and agents of apartheid who only thrive through violence or threats of violence.
“South Africa is entering into an age where political parties will from time to time disagree on how governments are constituted at local, provincial and national level, and violence cannot and should not be used as a weapon for narrow and selfish political purposes.”
