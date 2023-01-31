×

Politics

UDM demands answers on leaked disciplinary board report

Furore over how PWC got access to document clearing Bay economic development boss of financial misconduct

By Andisa Bonani - 31 January 2023

The UDM in Nelson Mandela Bay has demanded answers on how a leaked disciplinary board report that cleared economic development boss Anele Qaba of financial misconduct allegations ended up in the hands of PwC.

The party, which is part of the DA-led coalition that runs the city, has questioned how PwC got hold of the report before it was tabled in council, after the audit firm wrote a letter disputing the board’s findings...

