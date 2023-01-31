Council meeting postponed due to Kwazakhele mass shooting
By Andisa Bonani - 31 January 2023
The mass killing of eight people in Kwazakhele at the weekend led to the postponement of a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting scheduled for Monday.
The meeting was initially meant to sit last week, but was held off until Monday due to additional reports that needed to be included in the agenda...
