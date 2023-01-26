×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting postponed at 11th hour

Premium
26 January 2023

To avoid the collapse of yet another council meeting because portfolio committees were bypassed before canvassing support in the council, a Nelson Mandela Bay sitting was postponed at the 11th hour on Thursday.

The last meeting saw mayor Retief Odendaal lambasted by councillors for not seeking approval from the respective committees before introducing new items...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana

Most Read