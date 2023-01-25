Showdown expected at council debate on R8m golf tournament
Sunshine Tour executives jet in to Bay to make a presentation in support of international event
Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 25 January 2023
Despite mounting criticism and some councillors labelling it a handout for the elite, a proposal for the Bay to host an R8m international golf tournament is heading back to council after it was approved by the sport, recreation, arts and culture standing committee on Tuesday.
Bay mayor Retief Odendaal had attempted last week to get approval for a budget amendment to host the Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour event, scheduled to take place at the Humewood Golf Club in March...
Showdown expected at council debate on R8m golf tournament
Sunshine Tour executives jet in to Bay to make a presentation in support of international event
Despite mounting criticism and some councillors labelling it a handout for the elite, a proposal for the Bay to host an R8m international golf tournament is heading back to council after it was approved by the sport, recreation, arts and culture standing committee on Tuesday.
Bay mayor Retief Odendaal had attempted last week to get approval for a budget amendment to host the Sunshine Tour and European Challenge Tour event, scheduled to take place at the Humewood Golf Club in March...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News