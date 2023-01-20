ANC Free State conference stalls temporarily after disruptions

Registration for the much-anticipated ninth Free State provincial elective conference has been temporarily suspended after a group of people disrupted the process.

Provincial ANC interim provincial committee spokesperson Oupa Khoabane said: “Registration for the conference has temporarily been suspended. Notification will be made once the time for resumption has been concluded.”

Earlier, national executive committee deployee David Mahlobo had told the media during a state of readiness briefing that it was all systems go for the conference.

He said the conference preparatory committee had been satisfied that the province had met the constitutional requirements to hold an elective conference.

TimesLIVE previously reported that last year the province, along with the Western Cape, were the only two provinces that could not convene their conferences before the party’s national conference last month. The countless delays in the Free State were credited to clashes between branches that were still beholden to former Free State strongman Ace Magashule and branches pushing the renewal agenda.

Mahlobo said he was in a meeting dealing with the issues that had led to the temporary suspension of the conference.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE