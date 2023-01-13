×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Carl Niehaus announces five new members of the RET movement

13 January 2023
Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
Radical Economic Transformation Movement chairperson Carl Niehaus. File photo.
Radical Economic Transformation Movement chairperson Carl Niehaus. File photo.
Image: Luba Lesolle

Former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson and expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus has announced five new members of the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) Movement. 

Niehaus launched the movement, which might eventually become a political party and contest elections, late last year after he tendered his resignation from the ANC. 

The steering committee/working board includes suspended ANC MP Mervyn Dirks, South African Truckers Association president Mary Phadi, former Qatar South African ambassador Faizel Moosa, businesswoman Siyalithatha Ilizwe and Nkosentsha Shezi, who is considered a long-time RET ambassador in KwaZulu-Natal.

Niehaus is chairperson of the movement.

According to Niehaus, the committee will manage the full rollout of the movement. He said the movement would be free of “pettiness” and its logo would soon be unveiled. 

“We are hopeful our legal team will have finished the registration of the movement by the end of this week or early next week.

“As soon as registration is finalised, we will announce a date for a launch press conference, where the board members will be present to address the media and unveil the logo,” he said

Niehaus said the movement is engaging with the EFF as one of the “progressive forces” envisioned as supporting the movement.

“There are many other movements and associations that are advanced in radical economic transformation and deserve our engagement and attention,” he said

Niehaus previously said the movement will “provide the opportunity to people from different political parties, including those who are committed to the ideals of radical economic transformation but who are still inside the ANC, to be able to participate”.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

DStv Prem | The Best of Bonfils Bimenyimana
Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...

Most Read