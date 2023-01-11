The disappearance of the account comes after the party’s councillor in KwaZulu-Natal came under fire for alleged racism.
Where is the DA’s Twitter account? Social media puzzled the party is no longer on the app
Reporter
Image: Screenshot
Twitter users have been left puzzled and curious about why the DA is no longer on the popular platform.
The official opposition party’s Twitter account disappeared from the platform and has been non-existent for 24-hours and counting.
It is not clear if the account has been deleted or removed from Twitter.
Speaking to media publications, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the party was working to get the account restored.
Many users weighed in about the missing account, with some joking it is “gone with the wind”.
The disappearance of the account comes after the party’s councillor in KwaZulu-Natal came under fire for alleged racism.
Connie Hariram, ward 3 councillor in Newcastle, allegedly sent a racist voice note to a WhatsApp community group in which she said she was disappointed an Indian-dominated community elected a black woman to the ward committee.
“I’m so disappointed that I could cry. What some of you have done has really disappointed me. That lady, Thandeka, is a black lady and we were all Indians there. Who voted for her? The Indians. The people I’m talking to right now, their people, and family and friends voted for her. I’m very disappointed and I don’t know what to say and what to do,” she said.
DA provincial spokesperson Sthe Ngema said the party had taken action on the matter.
