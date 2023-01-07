Responding to recent allegations of vote buying during the 55th national conference, he said: “There were a lot of allegations about not necessarily vote buying, but giving members money to support [candidates]. My point is that if you work hard in the ANC, you don’t have to give anybody money.
“[The ANC has leaders members can trust], leaders who have integrity and are committed to serving our communities. And if you are working hard, they will see that and vote for you. You don’t have to worry about giving money to anyone to support you.”
He said after the conclusion of the elective conference on Friday, most branches are expecting resolutions taken will be implemented.
“[The leadership under the president] will lead that process (of ensuring party leadership is reflected in government). I am working with a collective now at Luthuli House and we are looking at those resolutions.”
Mashatile said after the January 8 statement and 111th birthday celebrations the party will hold a national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla, “where we now sit and panel beat detailed plans on what should really happen going forward”.
The party would look at short-, medium- and long-term plans to improve the lives of people.
“At the end of the day we need to work with speed and go back to our people and say that this is what we are going to do, this is how we are going to fix the energy crisis, this is what we are going to do with the water and infrastructure problems.”
Paul Mashatile says he is ready to be South Africa's deputy president
Presidency reporter
Image: MASI LOSI.
ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile says if invited to serve as South Africa's second-in-command, he will do so.
“For now I have been elected as the deputy president of the ANC and work at Luthuli House. If I get invited to government at some point, I will join them,” he said.
Mashatile was speaking after visiting the grave of one of the party’s founding fathers, Thomas Mapikela, at Heroes' Acre in Phahameng cemetery in Bloemfontein. The visit forms part of build-up activities ahead of the ANC's 111th birthday celebration on Sunday.
When asked about the whereabouts of his predecessor David Mabuza, Mashatile said he had other commitments.
“The deputy president had family matters to attend to. I am told that if he has an opportunity to join us, he will come and join us.”
Responding to recent allegations of vote buying during the 55th national conference, he said: “There were a lot of allegations about not necessarily vote buying, but giving members money to support [candidates]. My point is that if you work hard in the ANC, you don’t have to give anybody money.
“[The ANC has leaders members can trust], leaders who have integrity and are committed to serving our communities. And if you are working hard, they will see that and vote for you. You don’t have to worry about giving money to anyone to support you.”
He said after the conclusion of the elective conference on Friday, most branches are expecting resolutions taken will be implemented.
“[The leadership under the president] will lead that process (of ensuring party leadership is reflected in government). I am working with a collective now at Luthuli House and we are looking at those resolutions.”
Mashatile said after the January 8 statement and 111th birthday celebrations the party will hold a national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla, “where we now sit and panel beat detailed plans on what should really happen going forward”.
The party would look at short-, medium- and long-term plans to improve the lives of people.
“At the end of the day we need to work with speed and go back to our people and say that this is what we are going to do, this is how we are going to fix the energy crisis, this is what we are going to do with the water and infrastructure problems.”
A government lekgotla would then be held where ministers would come up with implementable plans.
On party renewal, Mashatile said this was under way.
“The resolutions that we have taken are very clear and they want action. So I am confident that we are on the path of renewal and to be able to revive the activism of the ANC [for a greater, bigger and stronger ANC again].”
This is the direction that the newly elected NEC is going to take, he said.
“The times of talking and talking are over, we are going to implement. The new NEC is going to hit the ground running.”
On holding its deployees in government accountable, Mashatile said the previous leadership implemented performance agreements that were signed by the ministers and the president.
“That’s going to continue and if people do not perform in terms of their contracts, action must be taken. We don’t want to keep ministers in government who don’t perform. There are other people who can come in and do the work.”
The ANC, he said, must be tougher on deployees and remind them they are there to serve.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics