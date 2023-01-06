Rapporteur on organisational renewal Fasiha Hassan said the ANC conference understood complaints from those who are argue that the rule is against the principle of natural justice but said a different standard must be expected from ANC leaders as the governing party.
"We cannot, as a governing party, ask for the trust of our people while deploying people charged with serious crimes, and ultimately the conference has urged the NEC to ensure the regulations be implemented uniformly, impartially, consistently, fairly and not be used to fight factional battles,” said Hassan.
"The intention behind the step-aside resolution is to rebuild trust. It's not to replicate the NPA, it's not to replace the criminal justice system. It's to say that we, as an organisation, acknowledge there are issues we feel internally we need to be dealing with it. Why? Because we are leaders of society."
Cases of those affected by the step-aside rule will be reviewed after six months to check whether the NPA has made any progress on their cases, the conference decided.
The purpose of this, Hassan said, was not to put pressure on the NPA as the party acknowledges its independency but to ensure fairness in the ANC’s internal processes.
Difficult five years ahead for ANC rogue elements as conference affirms step-aside rule
Drumbeat of defeat for Ramaphosa's opponents at ANC's 55th national elective conference
Image: Thapelo Morebudi.
The ANC’s 55th national conference has resolved to keep the controversial step-aside rule that has caused severe divisions in the party.
This as the drubbing of those who are opposed to Cyril Ramaphosa’s rule continued as the second leg of the conference came to close in the wee hours of Friday morning in Mangaung, Bloemfontein.
Ramaphosa has emerged as the biggest winner out of the national conference after thumping his opponents by clinching a second term and further swelling the highest decision-making body between conference, the national executive committee (NEC), with his allies.
With the affirmation of the step-aside rule, it means Ramaphosa will continue to deal with rogue elements in the party for the next five years.
The rule in its current form not only demands that those who are criminally charged vacate their positions in the party and government but also bars them from contesting for any leadership positions.
The biggest casualty of the rule in the 2017-2022 term has been former secretary-general Ace Magashule, whose political career now looks doomed as he appears nowhere in the leadership structures of the ANC.
