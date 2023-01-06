The newly elected ANC national executive committee (NEC) led by president Cyril Rampahosa is expected to meet for the first time on Friday to finalise the party’s January 8 statement.
“The meeting of the NEC is a special session, and its task is to conclude on the statement the president must present on Sunday. It’s a very important gathering because we are meeting for the first time,” said the party’s outgoing spokesperson Pule Mabe.
Mabe said the meeting would take place from 4pm to 9pm.
In addition to the special NEC meeting, Ramaphosa will on Friday participate in a presidential golf day at the Bloemfontein Golf Club.
On Saturday, Ramaphosa will engage with local farmers and later host a fundraising gala dinner.
On Sunday the party leader will kick off its 111th birthday celebrations by attending a church service. Ramaphosa is expected to address ANC members at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium from noon.
“The president will use that occasion to present the statement of the NEC detailing our priority areas for the year ahead,” said Mabe.
More than 3,000 delegates gathered this week in a hybrid manner to conclude the second leg of the 55th national conference after it was adjourned last month. The much-anticipated elective conference saw Ramaphosa re-elected for a second term. He officially closed the conference in the early hours on Friday.
TimesLIVE
ANC to hold special NEC meeting
Presidency reporter
Image: Sandile Ndlovu.
TimesLIVE
