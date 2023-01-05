Nelson Mandela Bay councillors see red as Noxolo Nqwazi returns
UDM wants mayor to explain why he did not challenge city boss’s court application to get job back
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 05 January 2023
Just two days back in the job and city manager Noxolo Nqwazi is already causing a stir among partners of the coalition running the Nelson Mandela Bay metro.
Some politicians have called for her removal, others seek national intervention, and the remainder have taken an indifferent approach to her return, saying they are tired of the politicking...
Politics