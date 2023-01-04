The ANC ordered MPs to vote against adopting the section 89 Phala Phala report in parliament which found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a prima facie case to answer. Those who defied the order were Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Mervyn Dirks, Mosebenzi Zwane and Supra Mahumapelo.
Mbalula said their conduct is on the agenda for the party's January 8 111th anniversary celebrations.
Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his cabinet after the January 8 statement.
On the cabinet reshuffle, Mbalula said they do not want people “who sleep on the job” and should the president bring in “sleepers”, the party will not agree to it.
Before the January 8 statement, the ANC will resume its national conference in a hybrid manner for two days after it was adjourned in December.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | 'Anarchists will be dealt with – the holiday is over': Mbalula
'Discipline is going to reign supreme,' says ANC secretary-general
Audio producer
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
ANC MPs who disregard party orders will face the music and be disciplined, says newly elected secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Listen:
The ANC ordered MPs to vote against adopting the section 89 Phala Phala report in parliament which found President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a prima facie case to answer. Those who defied the order were Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Mervyn Dirks, Mosebenzi Zwane and Supra Mahumapelo.
Mbalula said their conduct is on the agenda for the party's January 8 111th anniversary celebrations.
Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his cabinet after the January 8 statement.
On the cabinet reshuffle, Mbalula said they do not want people “who sleep on the job” and should the president bring in “sleepers”, the party will not agree to it.
Before the January 8 statement, the ANC will resume its national conference in a hybrid manner for two days after it was adjourned in December.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics