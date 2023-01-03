Politicians and social media users have wished EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu a happy birthday, with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa joking they will get an Ankole to braai in celebration.
‘Let’s slaughter one Ankole for a braai’ — Holomisa and Malema join in well wishes for Shivambu’s birthday
Image: Werner Hills
Politicians and social media users have wished EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu a happy birthday, with UDM leader Bantu Holomisa joking they will get an Ankole to braai in celebration.
Shivambu celebrated his birthday over the New Year weekend and his timeline was filled with well wishes.
Among those wishing him was EFF leader Julius Malema, who praised Shivambu's leadership and commitment “to the revolution”.
“We wish you more life and strength as you grow older today. Your relentless commitment to the revolution is inspiring; continue to lead us from the front. We remain your followers' leadership; enjoy with loved ones,” Malema wrote.
Holomisa also wished Shivambu well, joking they should have an Ankole braai.
“Happy belated birthday, DP. Let’s slaughter one Ankole for a braai. Happy New Year,” he wrote.
The Ankole cattle breed is known for its lean meat, majestic horns and excellent milk.
The highly sought-after cattle has been on everyone's lips since one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ankole cows sold for R2.1m last year.
Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law Patrice Motsepe paid R4.7m for four Ankole female cows. The most expensive of the lot cost him R2.1m.
The breed has also been mentioned when talking about Ramaphosa's political fight for the ANC presidency and his Phala Phala scandal.
While many joined in the wishes, others weighed in on Holomisa's “spicy” message.
