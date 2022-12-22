Deadline set for new metro collective executive to be appointed
Premium
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 22 December 2022
A new Nelson Mandela Bay collective executive government comprising DA, ANC, EFF and Northern Alliance councillors will have to be appointed four days into the new year.
Acting city boss Selwyn Thys set in motion the plan to hold a council meeting on January 4 to give effect to the newly gazetted collective executive system published by co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams...
Deadline set for new metro collective executive to be appointed
A new Nelson Mandela Bay collective executive government comprising DA, ANC, EFF and Northern Alliance councillors will have to be appointed four days into the new year.
Acting city boss Selwyn Thys set in motion the plan to hold a council meeting on January 4 to give effect to the newly gazetted collective executive system published by co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics