Politics

Judgment leaves Nelson Mandela Bay’s ruling coalition on shaky ground

Seats of two DOP councillors to remain vacant for now, giving DA-led alliance a wafer-thin majority

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 21 December 2022

A court decision to keep the seats of two Defenders of the People (DOP) councillors vacant until a courtroom battle is finalised has left Nelson Mandela Bay’s DA-led coalition government in a precarious position.

The order was made by judge Mandela Makaula in the Gqeberha high court after Tukela Zumani and Florence Hermaans tried to stop acting city manager Selwyn Thys from declaring their seats vacant...

