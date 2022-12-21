It’s a power grab by ANC, says Nelson Mandela Bay mayor
Odendaal launches court bid to stop change from mayoral to collective committee system
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 21 December 2022
A power play that will uproot political stability in Nelson Mandela Bay and allow the ANC to wrest back control of the city.
That is how DA councillor Retief Odendaal, in court papers, described the move by co-operative governance MEC Zolile Williams to change the governance structure in the metro...
