×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH | ‘History has been made’ Gwen Ramokgopa on taking over ANC’s treasurer position

Ramokgopa was elected as treasurer general, one of the most senior positions in the party.

By TIMESLIVE VIDEO - 20 December 2022

Gwen Ramokgopa has taken over the ANC’s purse strings, after her election as treasurer general during one of the most difficult financial periods for the party. 

Ramokgopa spoke to the media briefly outside the plenary hall at the national conference and said her election, and the election of two other women to top leadership positions, was historic. 

“Indeed, history has been made today. It’s the first time we have an office that is headed by a woman and this time the treasurer general’s office. And it is the first time that we have three women as leadership officials,” she said.

Ramokgopa takes over from Paule Mashatile, who has taken over as deputy president of the party. 

In an earlier interview with Sunday Times Politics Weekly, Mashatile said the position of treasurer was a difficult one and required more public relations. 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...

Most Read