WATCH | ‘History has been made’ Gwen Ramokgopa on taking over ANC’s treasurer position

Gwen Ramokgopa has taken over the ANC’s purse strings, after her election as treasurer general during one of the most difficult financial periods for the party.
Ramokgopa spoke to the media briefly outside the plenary hall at the national conference and said her election, and the election of two other women to top leadership positions, was historic.
“Indeed, history has been made today. It’s the first time we have an office that is headed by a woman and this time the treasurer general’s office. And it is the first time that we have three women as leadership officials,” she said.
Ramokgopa takes over from Paule Mashatile, who has taken over as deputy president of the party.
In an earlier interview with Sunday Times Politics Weekly, Mashatile said the position of treasurer was a difficult one and required more public relations.
Ramokgopa was elected as treasurer general, one of the most senior positions in the party.
