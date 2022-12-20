Court to hear Nelson Mandela Bay mayor’s bid to halt MEC’s overhaul of running of metro
By Herald Reporter - 20 December 2022
The Gqeberha high court will now decide whether co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams acted rationally when he declared a Section 12 amendment for the governance structure in Nelson Mandela Bay.
On Monday, mayor Retief Odendaal lodged two applications in court to try to halt the decision by Williams to change the municipality’s system of governance from a mayoral committee to a collective committee...
