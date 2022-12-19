JUST IN | Paul Mashatile takes ANC deputy president position

The ANC's new deputy president is Paul Mashatile.
His election was announced at Nasrec in Johannesburg on Monday, securing 2,178 of the vote.
Mashatile beat ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane (1,858) and Ronald Lamola (315).
Other winners at the conference include:
- Gwede Mantashe for chair;
- Fikile Mbalula for secretary-general;
- Nomvula Mokonyane for first deputy secretary-general;
- Maropene Ramokgopa for second deputy secretary-general; and
- Gwen Ramokgopa for treasurer.
