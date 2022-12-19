×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

JUST IN | Paul Mashatile takes ANC deputy president position

By Herald Reporter - 19 December 2022
Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Paul Mashatile
Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Paul Mashatile
Image: Andisa Bonani

The ANC's new deputy president is Paul Mashatile.

His election was announced at Nasrec in Johannesburg on Monday, securing 2,178 of the vote.

Mashatile beat ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane (1,858) and Ronald Lamola (315).

Other winners at the conference include:

  • Gwede Mantashe for chair;
  • Fikile Mbalula for secretary-general; 
  • Nomvula Mokonyane for first deputy secretary-general;
  • Maropene Ramokgopa for second deputy secretary-general; and 
  • Gwen Ramokgopa for treasurer.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...

Most Read