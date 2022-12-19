JUST IN | Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected at ANC conference
By Herald Reporter - 19 December 2022
Cyril Ramaphosa has been elected president of the ANC for a second term.
He clinched the win with with 2476 votes against former health minister Zweli Mkhize who received 1,897 votes...
