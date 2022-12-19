Contestation with Lamola cost us, Mabuyane says after conference loss
By Andisa Bonani - 19 December 2022
ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane, who lost his bid to become deputy president of the ANC, said contestation with Ronald Lamola for the position cost the camp of the party’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa.
Though Ramaphosa was re-elected as ANC president, Mabuyane was narrowly beaten by Paul Mashatile, whose election as deputy president was announced at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Monday...
Contestation with Lamola cost us, Mabuyane says after conference loss
ANC Eastern Cape chair Oscar Mabuyane, who lost his bid to become deputy president of the ANC, said contestation with Ronald Lamola for the position cost the camp of the party’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa.
Though Ramaphosa was re-elected as ANC president, Mabuyane was narrowly beaten by Paul Mashatile, whose election as deputy president was announced at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Monday...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics