Business booming for Nasrec vendors
By Yolanda Palezweni - 19 December 2022
Pap, chicken, beef, wors, pork, vegetables, soft drinks, ANC regalia and even books.
For days, vendors have been camping in tents along Nasrec Road outside the ANC’s national elective conference, offering a wide assortment of goods to delegates...
Business booming for Nasrec vendors
Pap, chicken, beef, wors, pork, vegetables, soft drinks, ANC regalia and even books.
For days, vendors have been camping in tents along Nasrec Road outside the ANC’s national elective conference, offering a wide assortment of goods to delegates...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics