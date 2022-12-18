×

Politics

Will Lungisa participate at ANC conference?

By Andisa Bonani - 18 December 2022

Suspended ANC member Andile Lungisa’s appeal to the party’s national elective conference to have his suspension reviewed and set aside has been referred to the steering committee.

Lungisa wrote to the conference on Thursday asking that his suspension by the national disciplinary committee of appeals (NDCA) be scrapped...

