'Stock theft suspect' killed in gun battle with members of security company

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 18 December 2022
A gun battled ensued and the suspects' bakkie crashed. Stock photo.
A stock theft suspect was fatally wounded during a shoot-out with members of a security company on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

Magma Security and Investigation had received information about eight people planning to steal cattle in the Highflats area.

The suspects were spotted on Thursday driving an Isuzu bakkie on the N2 highway. As security personnel tried to flag them down, the suspects opened fire and attempted to run the security company vehicles off the road.

A gun battled ensued and the bakkie crashed. A  9mm pistol was recovered at the scene and four chopped-up carcasses were found on the back of the vehicle.

The area has been plagued by an increase in stock theft over the past few months, with cattle being slaughtered and transported to other areas.

In the Highflats area, eight pregnant dairy cows were previously hacked to death and four of the carcasses left behind.

