Russia's defence minister visits troops involved in Ukraine operation - ministry
By Reuters - 18 December 2022
Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the country's troops involved in Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Sunday.
"The head of the Russian military flew around the areas of deployment of troops and checked the advanced positions of Russian units in the zone of the special military operation," the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app...
