Media blamed for chaos during Ramaphosa’s conference address
By Michael kimberley - 17 December 2022
The bright lights from the media's cameras were blamed for the chaos that erupted on Friday during ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening speech at the party's national elective conference.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the attention focused on the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng delegates gave them “courage”...
