×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Media blamed for chaos during Ramaphosa’s conference address

By Michael kimberley - 17 December 2022

The bright lights from the media's cameras were blamed for the chaos that erupted on Friday during ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s opening speech at the party's national elective conference.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the attention focused on the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng delegates gave them “courage”...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC elective conference start delayed, Mabe confirms NDZ and others won't face ...
'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...

Most Read