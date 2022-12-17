×

Politics

Mabuyane, Lesufi settle spat after conference jabs

By Andisa Bonani - 17 December 2022

The hatchet has been buried between Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane and his Gauteng counterpart Panyaza Lesufi after the two took jabs at each other leading up to the party's national elective conference.

Panyaza took aim at Mabuyane earlier this week when he said Gauteng schools were full of children from the Eastern Cape...

