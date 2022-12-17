Mabuyane, Lesufi settle spat after conference jabs
By Andisa Bonani - 17 December 2022
The hatchet has been buried between Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane and his Gauteng counterpart Panyaza Lesufi after the two took jabs at each other leading up to the party's national elective conference.
Panyaza took aim at Mabuyane earlier this week when he said Gauteng schools were full of children from the Eastern Cape...
Mabuyane, Lesufi settle spat after conference jabs
The hatchet has been buried between Eastern Cape ANC chair Oscar Mabuyane and his Gauteng counterpart Panyaza Lesufi after the two took jabs at each other leading up to the party's national elective conference.
Panyaza took aim at Mabuyane earlier this week when he said Gauteng schools were full of children from the Eastern Cape...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics