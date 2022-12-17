Mabuyane flexible on any position in ANC top 6
By Andisa Bonani - 17 December 2022
Eastern Cape ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane has rubbished a claim that lobby teams were trying to persuade him to push for the party's national chair post as a comprise.
Eastern Cape branches have been discussing trading votes with their Mpumalanga counterparts to consolidate their voice...
