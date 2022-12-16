×

Politics

WATCH LIVE | Opening address at ANC's 55th national conference

By TimesLIVE - 16 December 2022

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to table the party's political report as its 55th national elective conference gets under way at Nasrec, in the south of Johannesburg.

ANC leaders hope the conference will bring unity within the party.

