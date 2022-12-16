Ramaphosa and Mkhize face off for ANC’s top post in final showdown
By Andisa Bonani, Yolanda Palezweni and Sam Mkokeli - 16 December 2022
After months of campaigning, the stage is finally set for the ANC’s national elective conference, where a titanic battle for party president will play out.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will face off against his challenger, Zweli Mkhize, for the party’s top post...
