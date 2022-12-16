LISTEN | Defiant ANC MPs matter will be resolved by incoming NEC: Mabe

“The ANC is not coming here to bury itself. The incoming NEC will have the responsibility to take forward some of these issues and if they arrive at a determination that this case and other of a similar nature require the attention of the national disciplinary committee or any other disciplinary structure, they will take that decision.
One of the incoming ANC leadership's first tasks will be to decide whether to discipline MPs who on Tuesday voted in favour of the section 89 panel report on Phala Phala.
The new leaders will be elected at the party's 55th national conference that is taking place at Nasrec in Johannesburg until Tuesday.
“The NEC concluded that we should not use discipline again to stifle debates in the ANC,” outgoing party spokesperson Pule Mabe told the media on Friday, while addressing outcomes of an NEC meeting on Thursday ahead of the highly anticipated conference.
Listen here:
He said the matter involving co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and other ANC MPs known to be part of the RET faction which opposes President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership, was discussed.
The national chairperson's already public view regarding paying attention to unity in the organisation would be upheld, Mabe added.
“We empower the incoming national executive committee ... to pay attention to what happened with the section 89 report and deal with any other matter that might be similar to that which has taken place in the past. [This] so that actions taken by the ANC in these kind of matters and the conduct of its cadres is consistent.
“The ANC is not coming here to bury itself. The incoming NEC will have the responsibility to take forward some of these issues and if they arrive at a determination that this case and other of a similar nature require the attention of the national disciplinary committee or any other disciplinary structure, they will take that decision.
“The NEC, in its deliberation and out of its own collective wisdom, concluded that following the party line is important for the unity of the organisation and that any member who goes against party line not only erodes the discipline the organisation but undermines what we are supposed to fulfil, which is to unite our members.”
Mabe said not following the party line had the potential to erode the organisation's authority.
“The discipline of the ANC must be common and consistent.”
