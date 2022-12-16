×

Politics

Conference a watershed moment for SA, Ramaphosa says

By Andisa Bonani - 16 December 2022

The ANC has experienced its challenges and remaining firmly on the course has not been easy.

These were the words of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa as he addressed guests at the 55th national conference gala dinner at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec on Thursday night...

