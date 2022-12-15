×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Panyaza Lesufi takes aim at Eastern Cape ANC leaders

Party’s Gauteng chair takes issue with certain statements, vows to press for ‘retraction’

By Andisa Bonani and Yolanda Palezweni - 15 December 2022

ANC Gauteng chair Panyaza Lesufi took a at the party’s Eastern Cape leadership during a fiery speech ahead of the national elective conference on Friday.

Lesufi, who is also Gauteng premier, said the ANC in the province would speak to the party’s Eastern Cape leaders to get an apology and retract certain statements they had made...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala

Most Read