Andile Lungisa loses court bid to attend ANC conference but vows to fight on
By Andisa Bonani and Michael Kimberley - 15 December 2022
Suspended ANC member Andile Lungisa has lost his first battle in court to attend the party’s national elective conference in Johannesburg after his urgent application for interim relief was chucked out on Wednesday.
The party’s Eastern Cape provincial executive committee had enforced a decision to suspend Lungisa late in November after he was jailed for assaulting DA councillor Rano Kayser with a glass jug at a council meeting in 2018...
