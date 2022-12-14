×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

We’ll fight it in court, Odendaal says of MEC’s move to change Bay’s governing system

14 December 2022
Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Politics Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal has vowed that he will not sit back and let the ANC back into power through the back door.

Addressing residents in a Facebook video on Tuesday night, Odendaal condemned the move by co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams’s decision to amend the municipality’s Section 12 notice of the Municipal Structures Act...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'As a disciplined member of the ANC I vote yes' - NDZ defies party lines in ...
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala

Most Read