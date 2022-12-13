We dare not fail in our oversight role — Duba
Bhisho legislature’s new chair of committees says implementation of Zondo Commission recommendations a priority
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 13 December 2022
The Bhisho legislature has to work hard and take its oversight responsibility seriously to avoid a repeat of the malfeasance that happened under state capture.
This is according to the newly-elected Eastern Cape legislature chair of committees, Tony Duba, who said the implementation of the Zondo Commission’s recommendations would be the top priority when the house resumed its work in the new year...
