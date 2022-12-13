×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

We dare not fail in our oversight role — Duba

Bhisho legislature’s new chair of committees says implementation of Zondo Commission recommendations a priority

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 13 December 2022

The Bhisho legislature has to work hard and take its oversight responsibility seriously to avoid a repeat of the malfeasance that happened under state capture.

This is according to the newly-elected Eastern Cape legislature chair of committees, Tony Duba, who said the implementation of the Zondo Commission’s recommendations would be the top priority when the house resumed its work in the new year...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar

Most Read