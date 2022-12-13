ANC secretary-general hopeful Mdumiseni Ntuli is confident he’ll bag the position over candidates Fikile Mbalula and Phumulo Masualle.
Ntuli leads the pack with 1,225 branch nominations, followed by Masualle with 889 and Mbalula with 749.
He said he had no regrets about the decisions made during his term as KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson and being linked to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, and talked about feeling betrayed after losing his leadership position to Bheki Mtolo during the ANC KZN elective province earlier this year.
“It’s almost inevitable that my leadership and our delegates will equally run behind my name, but I can guarantee you the majority of delegates will support my name for the position of secretary-general.”
The ANC is due to elect new leadership at the Nasrec Convention Centre in Johannesburg from December 16 to 20.
The elective conference is expected to discuss the ongoing Phala Phala farm saga. It takes centre stage on Tuesday afternoon, where MPs will vote on the adoption of the section 89 independent panel report.
WATCH | Mdumiseni Ntuli certain he’s incoming secretary-general of the ANC
