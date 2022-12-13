It took less than two hours to seal Philani Mavundla's fate, with 125 votes supporting his removal, 59 opposing and five parties abstaining from removing eThekwini's deputy mayor from the executive council on Tuesday.
The controversial decision came after Mavundla turned to the Durban high court on Monday in an attempt to stop the ANC's bid to oust him after a thwarted full council meeting last week.
Mavundla was granted an interim order preventing the municipality from removing him without complying with council rules.
The council meeting was called off last week after failing to start on time and rescheduled for Tuesday, where smaller independent parties joined the EFF to support the motion to remove the former ANC member from office.
More than an hour was spent debating whether the motion was in line with Monday's court verdict.
In court papers, Mavundla said the decision was taken to counter his critical stance of the ruling party and its lack of austerity measures in the face of ongoing infrastructure challenges.
This is a developing story.
eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla ousted
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
