Disciplinary board clears Anele Qaba
Nelson Mandela Bay’s suspended economic development boss off hook after probe into R51m tender
Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 13 December 2022
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s disciplinary board has cleared suspended economic development executive director Anele Qaba of financial misconduct in relation to a controversial multimillion-rand contract.
The board’s investigation centred on how the value of the contract for a company appointed to act as a middleman between SMMEs and the metro ballooned from R17m to R51m. ..
Disciplinary board clears Anele Qaba
Nelson Mandela Bay’s suspended economic development boss off hook after probe into R51m tender
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s disciplinary board has cleared suspended economic development executive director Anele Qaba of financial misconduct in relation to a controversial multimillion-rand contract.
The board’s investigation centred on how the value of the contract for a company appointed to act as a middleman between SMMEs and the metro ballooned from R17m to R51m. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics