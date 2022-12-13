×

Disciplinary board clears Anele Qaba

Nelson Mandela Bay’s suspended economic development boss off hook after probe into R51m tender

By Andisa Bonani - 13 December 2022

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s disciplinary board has cleared suspended economic development executive director Anele Qaba of financial misconduct in relation to a controversial multimillion-rand contract.

The board’s investigation centred on how the value of the contract for a company appointed to act as a middleman between SMMEs and the metro ballooned from R17m to R51m. ..

