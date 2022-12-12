Mashaba said the inevitable and disastrous implementation of stage 6 rolling blackouts by Eskom was a matter of grave concern.
“It is hardly believable that SA finds itself in a situation where almost half of the country’s electricity grid is offline, not for the first time this year,” he said.
“With the further news that Koeberg’s Unit 1 will go offline for several months and the 3,000MW’s worth of units at Kusile and Medupi being offline indefinitely, there is no hope that SA will soon be rid of the darkness that the ANC has plunged it into. In fact, we stand on the verge of stage 7.”
Mashaba highlighted the long-term effect of stage 6 load-shedding, which is estimated to cost the economy R3bn per day.
“In a scenario where the cost of living and inflation is rapidly increasing, the additional cost of, and damage, caused by blackouts will further entrench the hardships faced by millions of South Africans,” said Mashaba.
He said the ANC has no plan or intention of fixing the crisis, much like it has no plan or intention of fixing any of the many crises SA faces.
“The increased strain on the grid provides a significant risk of collapse. This situation does not come as a surprise, nor was it unavoidable: the ANC and Eskom has known for years that urgent action was required to protect SA’s energy security.
“Any legitimate political party would have held those responsible for the current situation accountable for their actions. However, the ANC has proven time after time it will never hold its own members accountable for what is tantamount to criminal neglect. It is, after all, a criminal organisation masquerading as a political party,” Mashaba said
Mashaba slams Mantashe for accepting ‘minister of the year’ award amid ongoing load-shedding
Reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has slammed energy and minerals minister Gwede Mantashe for accepting the African Petroleum Minister of the Year award.
Mantashe was honoured with the award for portraying great leadership in the energy sector.
It was awarded to him at the height of stage 6 load-shedding, which happened for the fourth time this year.
Mashaba said the inevitable and disastrous implementation of stage 6 rolling blackouts by Eskom was a matter of grave concern.
“It is hardly believable that SA finds itself in a situation where almost half of the country’s electricity grid is offline, not for the first time this year,” he said.
“With the further news that Koeberg’s Unit 1 will go offline for several months and the 3,000MW’s worth of units at Kusile and Medupi being offline indefinitely, there is no hope that SA will soon be rid of the darkness that the ANC has plunged it into. In fact, we stand on the verge of stage 7.”
Mashaba highlighted the long-term effect of stage 6 load-shedding, which is estimated to cost the economy R3bn per day.
“In a scenario where the cost of living and inflation is rapidly increasing, the additional cost of, and damage, caused by blackouts will further entrench the hardships faced by millions of South Africans,” said Mashaba.
He said the ANC has no plan or intention of fixing the crisis, much like it has no plan or intention of fixing any of the many crises SA faces.
“The increased strain on the grid provides a significant risk of collapse. This situation does not come as a surprise, nor was it unavoidable: the ANC and Eskom has known for years that urgent action was required to protect SA’s energy security.
“Any legitimate political party would have held those responsible for the current situation accountable for their actions. However, the ANC has proven time after time it will never hold its own members accountable for what is tantamount to criminal neglect. It is, after all, a criminal organisation masquerading as a political party,” Mashaba said
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics