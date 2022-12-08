×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

DOP party row torpedoes council meeting

Postponement follows differing legal opinions over participation of expelled councillors

By Andisa Bonani - 08 December 2022

An internal dispute in the Defenders of the People (DOP) party that led to the expulsion of two councillors saw a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting collapse after questions were raised about whether they could legally participate.

Acting city manager Selwyn Thys declared two DOP vacancies on Monday last week after party leaders informed him about the expulsion of Tukela Zumani and Florence Hermaans...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge

Most Read