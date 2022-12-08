The court slapped Dlamini with a four-year prison sentence — two of which were suspended — or the option of a fine.
“The vetting process as conducted by the agency of the electoral committee known as Elexions has revealed that information which negatively affects your eligibility to stand for nomination as a candidate for NEC positions during the 55th national conference,” Motlanthe said in the letter dated December 7.
“The vetting information at our disposal reveals you have a historical record of being found guilty of a serious crime in a court for which the prison sentence had been more than six months.”
Motlanthe said Dlamini was disqualified in terms the conference rules approved by the NEC. Those rules state that no-one may contest leadership positions if they have been found guilty by a court on charges of unethical or immoral conduct, serious crime or corruption.
Serious crime, according to the rules, is defined as one that carries a prison sentence longer than six month.
Dlamini’s sentence was four years' imprisonment, though she opted for a R200,000 fine.
“We regret to inform you that you have been disqualified from being nominated as a candidate for any of the NEC positions during the 55th national conference due to take place at Nasrec on December 16-20.”
Bathabile Dlamini disqualified from running for ANC NEC
