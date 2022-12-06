From Ramaphosa to Mantashe — 5 shots fired by Malema at ANC members

EFF leader Julius Malema used the party's press conference on Monday to launch a tirade against some ANC members.
This as the future of the ruling party hangs in limbo after the release of the section 89 independent panel report on the Phala Phala farm saga.
The panel, headed by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, last week found prima facie evidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa concerning the robbery at his game farm. Ramaphosa maintained his innocence.
Here are five key quotes from Malema's address:
Ramaphosa has resigned through his actions
“The president has effectively and immediately resigned, we do not need a letter. Through his actions, the president has told you that he is no longer the president of South Africa and you guys are insisting on making him something he doesn't want to be.”
Office must be occupied by someone with integrity
“We are never found wanting, we are consistent in the defence of clean governance. That’s what we said during [former president Jacob] Zuma's [tenure] and that’s what we are saying during Ramaphosa's. We do not care who is in the office ... it must be occupied by someone with integrity.”
DD will be delivering a Christmas message
“Just be ready, tighten your seat belts, we are likely to eat beetroots. Christmas Day with DD as the president. As you’re having your several colours, DD will be delivering a Christmas message.”
Who takes Gwede serious?
“Who takes [mineral resources and energy minister] Gwede [Mantashe] serious? He has a problem of Bosasa, and there is no way Gwede will not defend Cyril because he knows if Cyril goes, he goes too and he doesn’t just go, he goes to prison.
“The EFF will make sure that Gwede goes to prison because from now onwards we’re going to write to the NPA and tell us whether they are charging Gwede or not and if they don’t charge him we’re going [to] prosecute him privately through private prosecution.”
No peacetime heroes
"[Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister] Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma spoke on TV and said Cyril must go, [tourism minister] Lindiwe Sisulu spoke on TV and said Cyril must go, [former North West premier] Supra [Mahumapelo] spoke and said Cyril must go, tomorrow they must go and raise their hands, they must not become peacetime heroes. They were talking on TV.
“Let the truth prevail tomorrow, let’s see if they meant what they said on TV. Secret ballot for what? If they’re for the constitution, the rule of law and not for the man, let tomorrow South Africa see who is on the side of the constitution and who is on the side of an individual.”
From Ramaphosa to Mantashe — 5 shots fired by Malema at ANC members
Reporter
Image: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle
