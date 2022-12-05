×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH | ‘Tighten your seat belts’: Malema warns South Africa to prepare for Mabuza presidency

By Thabo Tshabalala - 05 December 2022

EFF leader Julius Malema says South Africans should prepare for a David Mabuza presidency. 

Malema briefed the media on Monday after the party's 17th central command team meeting. 

“There is nothing wrong with DD [Mabuza], and as a result just be ready, tighten your seat belts, we are likely to eat beetroot [on] Christmas Day with DD as the president. As you’re having your several colours, DD will be delivering a Christmas message,” he said.

If the ANC voted against the independent panel which found prima facie evidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa concerning the robbery at his game farm, he said the EFF would take the matter to court.

Malema said ANC members who had spoken out about Phala Phala should be brave enough to vote in favour of Ramaphosa's impeachment in an open ballot process. 

The National Assembly is set to debate the report of the panel led by chief justice Sandile Ngcobo on Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar
Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge

Most Read